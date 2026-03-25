Support buddy now needing help himself

Riding for the Disabled (ESRDA) horse Rudi and Evelyn Jones-Carran make their way around the paddock at the Gore A&P Showgrounds last week. PHOTOS: GEMMA SINCLAIR

A beloved therapy horse facing a lifelong health battle now needs help of his own.

Rudi, an Eastern Southland Riding for the Disabled (ESRDA) horse, needs to take a $4 pill every day for the rest of his life to keep a debilitating case of Cushing’s disease under control.

Seventeen-year-old Rudi, one of 14 horses stabled by ESRDA at the Gore A&P Showgrounds and a key member of the ESRDA horse team, fell ill about two weeks ago.

Assistant ESRDA coach Carol Dawson said the vet was called after Rudi developed a cough and became lethargic.

"He wasn’t his usual active self in the paddock ... I just thought it’s worth getting it checked and, of course, we were right, unfortunately", she said.

The purebred Icelandic was diagnosed with Cushings disease, or Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) — a condition that requires daily medication for the rest of his life.

The tablet is dissolved in a bit of fluid and syringed straight into his mouth.

Mrs Dawson said Rudi did not complain.

"He’s very accepting of it. It usually means he gets a bit of apple afterwards ... [or] a bit of bread.

"I usually have something in my pocket for him."

Rudi needs a $4 tablet a day to manage his Cushings disease.

Michelle Chalmers said her daughter, Evelyn Jones-Carran, who has a degenerative condition called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, or MLD, which means she uses a wheelchair, had connected with Rudi.

"Rudi has been her support buddy. He’s the one that she’s been riding steadily ... it’s been [for] a few years."

Ms Chalmers said the now-17-year-old had been coming to ESRDA since she was 7 and was sat her tallest and straightest while riding Rudi.

"That was amazing. That’s the best ride I’ve seen her do all year."

ESRDA had changed her daughter’s life, she said.

"It just improves all aspects of her life. It’s not just going for a ride, it’s more the benefits to her, like it helps with digestion, her balance, her co-ordination.

"All of that and more and everybody thinks it’s just a simple ride. "

Mrs Dawson said if Rudi’s medication could be paid for, young people with disabilities would continue to reap the benefits of the programme.

"It’s our responsibility to make sure that we do have him healthy and fit for purpose. And just because he’s lovely anyway."

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz