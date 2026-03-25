Changing gear

David Stevenson (left) is handing over the keys to his business to former apprentice Luke McClintock. Photo: supplied

After nearly four decades of keeping locals on the road, a Riversdale man is handing over the keys to his mechanical business next month.

David Stevenson founded his rural general mechanical business David Stevenson Auto Ltd in 1987.

His former apprentice Luke McClintock, 29, one of nine the garage has had, will take the wheel from April 1.

Mr Stevenson first set up shop in Liverpool St after he was offered a former builder’s yard by a family friend.

As the business grew, Mr Stevenson needed an upgrade, and the right place was in York Rd.

"We bought where we are now, and then we doubled the size of the building after a few years being in business."

Mr Stevenson said he had approached Mr McClintock about taking over the business and believed he would be more than up to the task.

"Nothing will change with him being there.

"He’s a very, very competent mechanic."

Mr McClintock, who was born and bred in Riversdale, said he had always wanted to be a mechanic and had been tinkering with his own motorcycles since he was a boy.

He said returning to the business was meaningful for him.

"It feels good to continue the same support that Dave’s business has always provided for the community, and reconnect with customers.”

The business is holding a barbecue and drinks for clients this Friday from 4pm.