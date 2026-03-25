Pop-up book sale to be held

Pakeke Lions member John Falconer says a pop-up book sale will be held this weekend at the Lions’ cardboard recycling facility in Hokonui Dr. FILE PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

If you’re looking for a new paperback, or you’re still kicking yourself for missing the Pakeke Lions big book sale last October, do not fret.

The service organisation is holding a special pop-up book sale at its cardboard factory in Hokonui Dr, Gore, this weekend, with a huge selection of books and puzzles on sale.

All proceeds, much like the main book sale, will go towards the various charitable endeavours the group performs around the district, including scholarships helping young Gore students to fund their tertiary education.

Organiser John Falconer said the two-day event could be a chance for an avid reader to turn the page, get something new and continue their support for the organisation.

"We will have the same range of books as we would have normally had at our annual sale in October, but they will be available on March 27 from 5pm to 8pm, again from 9am till 4pm on Saturday, to give people the opportunity to come down and browse," he said.

Boxes of books and puzzles will be on sale, covering all types of genres.

Art and technical books will be making an appearance this year, alongside the usual suspects including hard covers, biographies, and pretty much anything a reader could want to see them through winter.

Cash is preferred, although an eftpos machine will be available for purchases.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz