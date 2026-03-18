Veges, hard work key: centenarian

Mataura woman Elma MacRae still loves to get out in her garden with a fork, despite celebrating her 100th birthday recently. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Hard work, homegrown veges and a little woolly magic are the recipe for longevity for a freshly-minted Mataura centenarian.

Elma MacRae celebrated the landmark birthday just last month, surrounded by more than 70 family and friends, many travelling from Australia to share a slice of cake.

Born and bred in Mataura, Mrs MacRae put her longevity down to a time-honoured formula.

"I’ve always gardened and grown my own vegetables, since I left school to help mum on the [Charlton] farm aged 13.

"There’s something about being outside and good, honest hard work that I enjoy, and there’s nothing to beat the taste of your own, homegrown produce."

Although she confessed to slowing down a little as the years progressed, son Derek said the mother-of-six remained an "inspiration" to everyone in the extended family.

"The house is always warm when you come in, thanks to the coal-fired boiler. Since Dad [Jock] died in 2010, we worked out Mum shovels about six tonnes of coal into the boiler each year. There’s not much that gets in her way."

Mrs MacRae’s nickname among her grandchildren gave a clue to her other great passion of the past 30 years, machine knitting.

Since 1993, "Nana Socks"had won several national rosettes for machine knitting, including overall national champion.

"I love making things for competition, and for my family. I have a special wool for socks, and so often I’ll give the young ones socks for gifts. They last a lot longer than the shop ones."

Mrs MacRae said she had enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 58 years to husband Jock, who had first spied her mowing the lawns at the family farm.

Son Derek said, despite the initial portents being unfavourable, nature eventually took its course.

"The story goes Dad asked Mum’s uncle about her, and was told, ‘Don’t get near her or you’ll get a backside full of buckshot.’ Then when Dad did persuade her to go out to the movies with him, her own father came along and sat between them."

Despite these early challenges, the couple were married in 1952, leading not only to their six children, but also 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs MacRae said her birthday spent in the company of loved ones had been a "very special time".

"It was the nicest thing to see all the family come together, alongside so many friends.

"I’m just going to keep on going, and not worry about the years too much."

richard.davison@aloiedmedia.co.nz