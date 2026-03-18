Wyndham to race in Gore amid clear-up

The Wyndham Harness Racing Club in action at Young Quinn Raceway, Wyndham, in 2024. The club will be hosted by Gore Racecourse tomorrow, while its home course undergoes repairs. PHOTO: MONICA TORRETO

Wyndham descends upon Gore tomorrow, as its harness racing club continues the clear-up from last October’s destructive storms.

The Wyndham Harness Racing Club is holding two of its big race meetings this month, and has been forced to migrate temporarily to Gore for tomorrow’s event, although it hopes to be back on home turf later this month.

A spokesman for the club said racegoers could enjoy some quality contests at Gore Racecourse tomorrow, as a prelude to the club’s March 29 main event, which it was hoped would take place at a restored Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham.

"While work is continuing at Young Quinn Raceway to clear damage from last October’s wind storm, Gore will host the Hunter Family Handicap Pace for $25,000 over 2700m, a heat of the Southern Belle Speed Series, this one supported by the Southern Standardbred Breeders Assn, Heat 2 of the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southland Oaks and the prelude for the Macca Lodge NZ Kindergarten Stakes.

"The meeting on March 29 is a huge day of top-class racing with the prestigious Group 3 Kindergarten Stakes for a stake of $50,000 over a distance of 1609m, the Group 3 Champagne Stakes supported by Kubala Seeds for a stake of $40,000 over 1609m, Heat 3 of the Alabar NZ Southern Supremacy Stakes and the $25,000 Wyndham Cup over 3200m."

He said the March 29 event was a chance for families to enjoy a day out together, and the club would be providing free children’s entertainment at the meet.

Admission to both race days was free.