National honours claimed

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hokonui’s under-13 team claimed national honours for the third year in a row at the New Zealand Marching Championships in Te Rauparaha Arena, Wellington, last weekend. The team, coached by Levana McDonald and Aaliyah Bartlett, were named the national champions, the champion technical drill team and came third in the display team section. The Hokonui under-18 team, coached by McDonald and Emma Gray, was placed third in the technical drill section and third in the champion under-18 teams.