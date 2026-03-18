Shared, learnt skills on show

Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre visitor experience officer Julie Blackler shows off a felt hat created by Carol Graves, one of many exhibits at the SuperGrans Back 2 Basics (Gore) exhibition now showing at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre in Mandeville. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A new exhibition in Mandeville is showing off skills both learnt and shared.

The Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre in Mandeville is hosting SuperGrans Back 2 Basics (Gore) works created by 12 of its clients and mentors during recent years.

The group, founded in 2023, provides a forum for volunteers with a wide range of skills to share them with those wishing to learn, from individuals to families and groups.

The free exhibition, which will run until the end of April, includes everything from watercolour cards to fibre art, paintings and wire art, all of which is for sale.

Aviation centre visitor experience officer Julie Blackler said the facility hosted a wide range of art exhibitions during the year, which visitors could enjoy as an adjunct to the main aviation museum.

"The SuperGrans group has made a wonderful range of art which I’m sure our visitors will enjoy. We’re looking forward to welcoming people to Mandeville for a family day out," she said.

Exhibitors were of all ages and diverse talents, including 90-year-old Maggie McGill.

Mrs McGill said she had begun drawing at East Gore School as a child.

"During the years my father was away at [World War 2], I helped Mum in the garden, finding inspiration in the changing seasons and the landscape around me. I loved drawing mountains, trees and sunsets."

The centre is open daily, from 9am to 4pm.

richard.dabison@alliedmedia.co.nz