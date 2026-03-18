Regular users sought to avoid hall closure

Waikoikoi Hall is under threat of closure once again, unless regular users can be found. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A West Otago hall may be facing the chop, just six years after it was given a stay of execution following a surge of community support.

New Waikoikoi Hall chairman Josh Crawford said last week he feared the hall may end up permanently shutting its doors, unless regular users could be found.

Mr Crawford said he was against closing the hall, as he believed people would come to regret its loss, despite what he said was a broad community consensus in favour of closure at present.

"I came on to the committee with the goal of avoiding the hall’s closure. It’s really only used for [Waikoikoi] school productions every two years, and an occasional party, but if we could find some regular weekly users, that would give it a reason to continue."

He said regular use would help maintain the hall, allowing it to be heated up and swept occasionally.

"It’s not so much about the income as just having it used and cared for a little. It’s 68 years old and in good overall condition, but it needs people coming through."

He said the hall had been built by community members, including his grandfather.

"There’s maybe a bit of sentiment involved. You want to honour the work and contribution that generation made to the area. I know times have changed, but it was the social heart of the community for many, many years."

Clubs including Boys’ Brigade, indoor shooting, badminton, bowls, drama, play group and Young Farmers had all been past users.

Mr Crawford said those in favour of its closure were concerned the hall was an unnecessary drain on ratepayers.

"It’s a bit of a turnaround, because that older generation are probably more in favour of closing it now, whereas we want to keep it open."

He said the committee would welcome community feedback on the hall’s future, and any ideas that could lead to its regular use and rejuvenation.

"We’re still trying to get some indoor bowls going, and there could be a social on the cards. We’re not giving up yet."

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz