Chance to enjoy historic collection

Southland Shafts & Wheels is holding an open day at Gore A&P Showgrounds on Sunday, where visitors can take a ride in wagons similar to club member Blair Lennon’s shown here. Photo: supplied

Lovers of horses, heritage or both have a potential double treat in store at the Gore A&P Showgrounds on Sunday.

The Southland Shafts & Wheels club is holding a free open day at the showgrounds to show off its collection, some of which will be in four-wheeled action, running from 1pm to 4pm.

Club president Carol Dawson said it had been several years since the club had last held an open day, but the current Southland Heritage Month provided the perfect opportunity.

"We wanted to show people what we’re about, and give people a chance to enjoy some of the collection in action.

"We’re not perhaps as well known locally as we could be, but we have what’s probably the best collection of vintage horse-drawn wagons and implements in the South, including some that will be featured in the upcoming Netflix series East of Eden."

Visitors on the day would get to enjoy free horse-and-wagon rides, and have a go at "long-reining" small ponies, Mrs Dawson said.

Light refreshments would also be available.

"Once people are up on the wagon, it’s a real connection with a slower pace of life that was shared by all Southlanders in the past.

"It’s not only the children that enjoy it — we find the grown-ups come off with a big smile on their faces, too."

She said the club was approaching its 50th anniversary and would welcome new members.

"It brings together all sorts of people, some who like horses, some the history and some the engineering and restoration side. We’re a friendly club."

Visitors could drop in at any time during the afternoon, and should enter the open day at the showgrounds’ gate 1. Gold coin donations are welcome.

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz