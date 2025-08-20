Hearings on gold mine confirmed

The Gore District Council’s delegation to the Waikaka gold mine hearing will be decided by the chief executive ahead of the hearing later in the year.

Waikaka Gold Mines Ltd is seeking consent from the council and Environment Southland to operate a mine near Waikaka, about 30km north of Gore.

As a part of the application process, the council will appoint a hearing commissioner who will join two others from Environment Southland to consider the application for resource consent.

Potential costs from the appointment will be handled by Environment Southland.

The hearings are expected to start in October.

At a council meeting last week, councillors questioned why Environment Southland would get two commissioners to their one, which was left unanswered.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell said it was important they retained a local voice rather than completely delegate the process.

Cr Hovell said he was more than happy to let chief executive Debbie Lascelles appoint the commissioner best suited for the role, which was seconded by Cr Andy Fraser.

Two councillors, Stewart MacDonell and John Gardyne, declared a conflict of interest as both have ties to the applicant.

The hearing will have submissions from 27 locals and organisations in the area, with a mixed reception to the application already noted.

Proponents touted the economic benefits and the professionalism of the company, believing it to be a positive move forward for the economy of the town.

However some, including the Hokonui Rūnanga and the Department of Conversation, have opposed the project for its potential impact on the environment and landscape of the region.

The applicant is looking to mine 95ha of land over eight years, at depths of 20m-40m below ground, with production estimated at 6000oz of gold per year.

