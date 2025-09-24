Departing councillors reflect on their tenures

Keith Hovell. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Former Mayor Tracy Hicks, alongside departing Gore District Councillors were given their flowers at last week’s council meeting.

The meeting began with mayor Ben Bell calling for recognition of their time around the table, calling it really important, having invited Mr Hicks to the proceedings.

Mr Hicks, alongside departing councillors Glenys Dickson, Brownyn Reid, Richard McPhail and deputy mayor Keith Hovell were given a gift, then the floor, to make their concluding statements on this term of local government.

Speaking on his predecessor’s 18 years as mayor, Mr Bell said he steered the district with principled and distinguished leadership, leaving Gore better for future generations.

The two shook hands, Mr Hicks addressed other councillors, past and present, as well as his wife and acknowledged he would not have successful without them.

Richard McPhail. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Looking back on decisions made and paths taken, the council got there in the end. Mr Hicks said.

He was presented with an original linocut by artist Jacqui Byars of Gore’s iconic trout, part of a limited edition of 20, which were also given to departing councillors.

Cr Dickson was next up, who had been a councillor for three terms.

Mr Bell commended her commitment to the community’s needs, her unique perspective, and strategic thinking which had "left a lasting mark on the Gore District".

With respect and gratitude to council staff, she was delighted to have helped expand arts and events as a celebration and enrichment of Gore’s cultural tapestry, she said.

Brownyn Reid. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

The "unavoidable" rates rises were a dark time, Cr Dickson said councils had to work together to push back against legislative overburdening.

Cr Reid, who served three terms, was lauded by Mr Bell for her "commitment to [her] values and fearless advocacy for [her] beliefs".

Starting with thanks to her supporters, she called it a privilege to have served and said there were many lessons learnt over her tenure.

Council was "governance not interference", you were not always going to be right but it paid to stand by your principles, and it always paid to do due diligence, she said.

"Supermarket aisles and streets are the dangerous part of Gore. Always have an excuse prepared, don't answer unknown numbers, keep your lips sealed when privy to confidential information."

Glenys Dickson. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Cr McPhail was commended for his reliability, his wise and measured decision-making as well as his strategic overview which always kept the community in mind.

Cr McPhail spoke about the perils of local government, the ratio of triumphs to challenges and his growth in the understanding of council affairs in his past two terms.

There was no regret in his part, just reflection, alongside a warning that should the government come bearing gifts, be suspicious.

Cr McPhail thanked all his supporters, his fellow councillors and even had gratitude for some of his less favourite aspects of the community.

"I thank the doomsdayers, the naysayers, the conspiracy theorists.

"You reaffirmed my sanity at times," he said.

Tracy Hicks. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Cr Hovell, finishing up his first term, was called an extraordinary influence around the table, his willingness to tackle complex issues was an "exemplary of what passionate, principled service has looked like".

Cr Hovell said he joined the table wanting to make a difference, bringing his enthusiasm, heart and soul into the role.

His roles in Wastenet, the waiving of fees at the library, and his raising awareness for healthier homes in Southland were highlights, he said.

Leaving a bit of homework for the following council, he said: "The Gore District is great place to live, work, and play".

"I leave you the task of keeping it that way."

