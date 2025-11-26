Total cost of storm to GDC at $209k to date

After October’s storm, 182 truckloads of tree debris and other green waste has been removed from Mataura and Gore, with another 100 still to go. PHOTO: THE ENSIGN FILES

Although the wind has cleared, the Gore District Council’s cleanup job is still ongoing a month out from the severe weather event on October 23.

Costs for the weather event are cited at around $209,000 by general manager corporate support/chief financial officer Lornae Straith. However, the full cost is still to be revealed as work continues and the council waits for other costs to be invoiced.

Gore District Council roading manager Murray Hasler said, in a statement, the council had a strong response to the event which helped to quickly reopen roads. Work is still under way for the department.

"During and immediately after the storm, many trees were moved to the roadside to allow traffic through.

"We are now in the cleanup stage, cutting up and removing the remainder of those trees."

There were no exact dates given for a finish line.

The parks and recreation team spent a week on the initial cleanup, with a smaller team working for an additional three weeks.

Parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said a crew of 5-6 people were still heading out, one day a week, working on trees around the region.

Senior facilities officer Neil Mair said 182 truckloads of tree debris and other green waste had been taken to waste sites around Mataura and Gore, with another 100 still to go.

Winds at speeds up to 160kmh battered the region in October, leaving thousands of homes without power and central government announcing a state of emergency for Clutha and Southland. Trucks toppled over, trees were uprooted over roads and over power lines. Sixteen roads were completely closed for varying lengths of time and many more were partially affected by the wind.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz