Moonshine trail done, many more events left

I know a lot of us have been saying "What do you mean it’s SUMMER?".

Nature has not played ball of late. But for all the weather woes we have faced, it has not slowed down our event season.

It starts with the Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kids each November.

Held annually in Invercargill, this "ninja warrior who grew up in Southland with a number 8 wire mentality and whose Dad probably used to watch Top Town" style of course is traversed by a few hundred of Southland's finest primary school children.

It’s full of fun, challenges, water and true grit, then topped off with a lot of smiles.

The MLT Moonshine Trail event is the jewel in our Eastern Southland crown.

Held just a couple of weeks ago at Dolamore Park, on local mountain bike trails, Department of Conservation tracks and surrounding private farmland, this event means anyone can find something to get them involved on bike or on foot — from 2km to 50km — with no lack of hills.

More than 450 people joined us for our 20th year and we had a great time supporting everyone over the line to receive the much-coveted event medal.

But wait, we aren’t done yet!

On Sunday March 8 we’re back with another instalment of Wensley’s Surf to City.

Whether you want to do 12km, 6km or 3km, by pedal power or footwork, you can find your way with hundreds of others to Queens Park, Invercargill.

Entries are online via www.sporty.co.nz/surftocity and even better news you can collect your race numbers from our Gore office before the event.

Number collections and limited cash only entries, can be made at the Gore office on Friday, March 6, 9am-4pm.