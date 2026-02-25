NZ too much for Aust shearers

Mataura’s Dre Roberts shows his winning form in the senior shearing 12-sheep contest at the 60th anniversary Southern Shears in Gore. PHOTO: BARBARA NEWTON

The New Zealand shearing team turned the tables on favourites Australia at the 60th anniversary Southern Shears shearing and woolhandling championships in Gore on Saturday night.

Australia had won the three-most recent transtasman tests, in West Australia in October 2024, Masterton in March last year and South Australia four months ago and had won 15 of the last 20 home-and-away matches since 2014.

New Zealand had the experience all-round, Pongaroa shearer David Buick teaming with the South Island pair of Angus Moore, of Seddon and merino specialist Chris Vickers, of Shag Point, North Otago.

Australia had series legend Daniel McIntyre, from Glen Innes, NSW, with 17 wins in 22 transtasman tests behind him, but two new team-mates in Sam Bacon, of Jamestown, South Australia and Sam Byers, of Ross, Tasmania.

The New Zealand team completed a clean sweep of three home transtasman tests for the Shearing Sports teams, following a blades win in Waimate in October and a woolhandling win at the Otago Shears last week.

In other events in Gore, New Zealand’s hopes for the 20th Golden Shears World Championships in Masterton on March 4-7 soared when championships team members claimed the two major Southern Shears titles.

Reigning Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears champion Toa Henderson, from Northland, won the open shearing final and Joel Henare, of Motueka, claimed the open woolhandling title, the 150th open win of his career. — Allied Media