International racers join Gore contest

MAGNIficent Adventure Race director Andy Magness. PHOTO: FILES

All eyes will be on Eastern Southland this weekend for the inaugural Gore-based MAGNIficent Adventure Race.

The event, which runs from February 28 to March 7, is expected to attract international attention through the Adventure Racing World Series.

Organisers are expecting thousands of people around the world to track the 500km race via live GPS "dot watching", while locals turn out at key viewing points across the district.

The course includes dense bush and isolated coastlines, which competitors traverse on foot, bike and pack raft. Its details are kept secret until the first day of the race.

Race director Andy Magness said in a statement 30 four-person teams from around the world had entered the event.

Magness said Gore’s blend of rugged landscapes, accessibility and strong community support had positioned it perfectly for a global audience.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell agreed the district was poised for a powerful moment on the world stage.

"Events like this highlight the beauty and spirit of Southland. We’re proud to welcome competitors and visitors to experience not only the race but everything our region has to offer." — Allied Media