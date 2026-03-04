All eyes on next-level kites

There was quite a sight at Tulloch Park on Saturday with kites normally seen on an international stage being flown over the Southland town during the Mataura Kite Day. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Hundreds of people turned out to Mataura’s Tulloch Park on Saturday to give kite-flying a go and see some internationally renowned kites being flown.

These kites aren’t your backyard cloth and sticks and string either — they are special kites brought south by Peter Lynn Kites from Ashburton.

There were turtles flying in the sky, a half shark-half squid and rainbow manta rays.

Kite designer Simon Chisnall, of Ashburton’s Peter Lynn Kites, shows of a couple of his creations. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

All were gigantic kites, flown on ropes that could hold up to 20 tonnes of pressure on their slack.

It was a nice day out for co-owner and kite designer Simon Chisnall, who spends his time either at the Ashburton factory or travelling around the world to various kite festivals, but found time to head to Mataura.

Recently, Peter Lynn Kites won the Guinness world record for the largest kite flown, for "The Hope", commissioned for the Al-Farsi Kite Display Team in Kuwait, adding to the manufacturer’s international success.

Mr Chisnall said it was awesome to bring the spectacle of the kite shows down to Southland and around the South Island, as it was an aesthetic joy and also one for people to join in and have a crack at themselves.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"It’s different down here, they don’t really have big show kites. There are big events all over the world, but in New Zealand they are smaller, so everyone’s quite amazed.

"A kite festival isn’t like any other event. You can come look at the kites, participate, you see all the families all around flying their own kites and joining in, that’s what makes the kite festivals so good," he said.

The event was organised by Mataura Lions.

