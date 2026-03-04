Police officer loses fight to cancer

Sophie Moore. Photo: supplied

A Christchurch detective, who was raised in Gore, has died from a rare form of blood cancer, just days after marrying her "soulmate".

Detective Constable Sophie Moore, 29, died on Thursday, February 26, less than three years after she was diagnosed.

Sophie’s mother, Monica Moore, said in a post on social media her daughter chose to marry her partner and fellow police officer, Koryn, in the days before her death.

"It was the most beautiful rip-your-heart-out ceremony we’ve had the privilege to be part of," Monica wrote.

"Her greatest strength wasn’t just her courage — it was her heart.

"Sophie fought this illness with the same tenacity she brought to her work.

"She had a deep empathy for ‘her clients’ but firm boundaries — Sophie was not to be messed with.

"She was a deeply caring, super kind soul who dedicated her life to others.

"She was also hilarious, disciplined, a great cook, told the best stories, smart, insightful, stunningly beautiful without trying and just so, so loved."

Sophie was first diagnosed with peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023 and underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants to treat the rare, aggressive blood cancer.

Despite the extensive treatment, the cancer relapsed in August 2024.

This led to the discovery of a CAR-T cell therapy, offered at the National University Hospital of Singapore, that had been shown to put other blood cancer sufferers into remission — but the cost was quoted at $800,000 for the treatment and recovery.

After numerous fundraising efforts, including a concert and movie in Gore, as well as a Givealittle page, Sophie and Koryn went to Singapore for four months of treatment.

By September last year, the cancer was in remission.

But the good news did not last, as by last month Sophie was sick again.

"Koryn had found the Singapore treatment that got Sophie into remission and more recently, difficult to access meds from overseas," Monica said.

"Koryn is Sophie’s soulmate and her love and strength is incredible.

"We are so proud of the woman [Sophie] was and the lives she touched.

"Loving you changed our lives; it should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same."

Sophie Moore’s funeral will be held this Sunday in Christchurch. — Allied Media