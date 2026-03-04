Keeping our energy as business slows

March is here, which officially means autumn, and the end of what has been a pretty incredible events season for Gore District.

When you stop and list them all — Waimumu Southern Field Days, Moonshine Trail, the rhododendron festival, South Island champs for both flowers and shearing, Gore Harness Racing 150th, On The Fly, the Gore A&P Show, and the MAGNIficent Adventure Race — it’s actually hard to believe we fit all of that into one month.

And the district showed up for it. Carparks full, cafes buzzing, bars packed, accommodation booked out, retailers having their best weeks of the year. It’s been brilliant to see, and if you’re a local business owner, hopefully your bank account is feeling a little healthier going into winter.

What’s easy to miss, though, is everything happening under the surface.

Every visitor who grabs a coffee, fills up with petrol, or decides to stay an extra night is doing something for our community that goes beyond just spending money.

It builds confidence. It reminds us, and frankly reminds everyone else, that Gore District is a pretty special place to be.

But the question I keep coming back to is, what now? Events are brilliant at bringing people through the door, spending money, talking about us when they get home, and in some cases deciding this is exactly the kind of place they want to live.

But winter is coming, and the visitor numbers begin to drop.

The challenge for all of us is figuring out how we hold on to some of that energy or create more when our other flagship events are months away and the nights are drawing in.

I don’t know the full answer to that, but I’m sure we all have plenty of ideas and it starts with a conversation. What keeps you here through the colder months? What would make a visitor want to come back in July rather than just February? And what could we be doing that we’re not?

I’d love to hear what you think.