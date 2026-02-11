Southland at forefront of agricultural success

It was great to be at the Gore A&P Show again on Saturday. As always, it was a really good show packed with great people, animals and much more from around our district. Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.

Another highlight of Gore and the lower South Island agricultural scene is taking place this week with the Southern Field Days at Waimumu. This is a huge event, attracting close to 50,000 people who come to see the latest innovation, equipment and developments for the rural sector.

When I attended the last event with the prime minister two years ago, our government had just come into power. While people we spoke with were pleased to finally have a government that stood alongside them, we knew good intentions need to be reflected in real results for the people and communities we serve.

Fast-forward to today and through fixing the basics and building the future, I think our government has made good on your support

Our farmers, growers, and primary producers are driving New Zealand’s economy with food and fibre exports set to reach a record $62 billion this year. This builds on 2025’s record-setting $60.4b —from meat and wool to kiwifruit and cherries, our producers are remarkable.

Exports are forecast to rise 3% from 2025, and an impressive 16% higher than two years before. Exports are expected to climb to more than $63b in the year to June 30, 2027.

Farmer confidence is back up, farm profitability is improving for many producers, and New Zealand is turning the corner out of recession, thanks to our export-led economic recovery.

That recovery means the government can focus on building a stronger future with infrastructure and public services New Zealanders need.

Those are services like the new dialysis unit which opened at Southland Hospital on Monday.

This unit exemplifies the government’s desire to bring more public health services closer to home. At present many Southland patients need to travel to Dunedin three times a week for dialysis to treat kidney disease.

About one-third of Dunedin Hospital’s dialysis patients come from Southland, so this will make a big difference to many people and and families in Southland and help ease pressure on Dunedin.

This government has invested a record amount into health, and it is great to this much needed investment going into our region. With places like Gore, Southland and Otago contributing so much to our country, it's great to see public services being strengthened in our region to make people's lives easier.