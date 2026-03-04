International lineup begins adventure race

New Zealand’s Team Rab were early favourites in the MAGNIficent Adventure Race, which ends on March 8. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED BY MAGNIFICENT ADVENTURE RACE

International competitors flocked to Gore at the weekend for the MAGNIficent Adventure Race — a week long, 500km journey across thick brush, forests, rivers and coastlines, on foot, bike and kayak.

It began officially on Saturday with the first stage from Dolamore Park to Gore and down the Mataura River, before settling in to continue through Southland and Otago.

Thirty teams set out, including nine international teams, featuring racers from Australia, the United States, Czechoslovakia, Estonia and Japan.

As the race was being set up, racers were tasked with a little scavenger hunt to wet the adventure whistle, visiting Trevor the Trout and getting a cup of coffee, before settling in for an arduous week-long adventure.

The Tactical Foodpack team from Estonia sets off from Dolamore Park on Saturday.

Race organiser Andy Magness said they were very happy with setting Gore as the home base and the first stage for the adventure race, and he was extremely complimentary of Dolamore Park.

"It’s pretty neat, Dolamore Park is this little pocket of native bush right next to Gore. Often in adventure races they focus on the real wilderness in the back country but this had a really cool feel for the first day, without actually being in the middle of nowhere.

A member of the all-female NZ team Lost Plotters cycles through dense bush.

"It’s been really adventurous for the teams. Gore is a great spot. Teams even got to try the Hokonui moonshine as a part of the prologue, which was pretty fun," he said.

Teams will continue throughout this week. The race finishes on Sunday.

