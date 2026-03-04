International lineup begins adventure race

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It began officially on Saturday with the first stage from Dolamore Park to Gore and down the Mataura River, before settling in to continue through Southland and Otago.
As the race was being set up, racers were tasked with a little scavenger hunt to wet the adventure whistle, visiting Trevor the Trout and getting a cup of coffee, before settling in for an arduous week-long adventure.
"It’s pretty neat, Dolamore Park is this little pocket of native bush right next to Gore. Often in adventure races they focus on the real wilderness in the back country but this had a really cool feel for the first day, without actually being in the middle of nowhere.
Teams will continue throughout this week. The race finishes on Sunday.