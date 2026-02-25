Pipe band in major need of leader

It will be big shoes to fill, but the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band need a new drum major to lead them to continued national success. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

The pipes, the pipes are calling — for a new drum major to take charge and lead the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band.

The band, which travels around the country playing in national competitions and shows, now has an opening for a keen drum major to take up the mantle.

Band president Jeff Shanks said there were a few key things they were looking out for when it came to a drum major.

"The ideal person would be one who has had some marching experience, but that’s not critical.

"They have to be sort of good with people, as we have a quite a mixed age of people here.

"It’s a team sport at the end of the day, someone who can lay down the law in a nice sort of way," he said.

Mr Shanks said the new drum major would replace the late Bruce Glass, a "hard man to replace" but he felt there was space for someone to take up the challenge and keep leading the nationally ranked band.

Part of the role is also organisation and making sure the band keeps pace and keeps to their steps during street marches — although tossing the staff up in the air is an optional extra.

For the band as a whole, it was a fun and challenging team sport which had taken them throughout the country to great success.

Mr Shanks invited anyone who was keen to come to check the opportunity out.

"We compete all over New Zealand. It is a commitment, but the enjoyment and the people you meet out of it makes it well worth it," he said.

For those interested in the position, Mr Shanks said to contact either him or the band.

The band practises on Tuesdays at the T&C stadium.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz