Health initiative validates approach

A community-led healthcare initiative has been lauded for its local solutions, the approach now having proven results in helping wellbeing.

The Hokonui Community-led Health (HCLH) works alongside Hokonui Rūnanga and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, as well as other health, iwi and community organisations.

During its formation in 2023, the organisation surveyed the community on the five key aspects they thought mattered the most, the results being oral health, building respect and compassion, inclusivity, navigation and ease of use and communication.

For the past two years, the HCLH has been developing programmes such as the Adult Oral Health programme, the Manaakitanga Care Customer Service Mastery Programme, and many others to great results.

These programmes not only tackle essential care for people, but create an easier path for both patients and healthcare providers — for example, supporting campaigns for bowel cancer screening and organisations like the Gore Health Birch Lane Dental Clinic to give free dental care to 70 patients working fulltime but still unable to afford dental care.

An independent evaluation by Dr Delwyn Goodrick found there were "meaningful contributions to supporting the wider Gore community".

A community survey also found 75% of residents reported feeling good about their lives — mostly satisfied with health and wellbeing services, although access to GPs, dentists and specialists was noted as a concern.

HCLH chair Jo Brand said in a statement it had shown what was possible when "local voices" shaped local solutions.

"We’ve achieved meaningful change through genuine partnership — from oral health to inclusivity and care, with mana.

"When you ask the community what they need and listen to what they tell you, great things can happen."

The HCLH will continue to build on its very positive results, manager Ceri Macleod stating the organisation is proud — but not done quite yet.

"Our community has decided its own priorities and influenced service delivery across the region. "The next chapter is about deepening these connections and ensuring our momentum continues."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz