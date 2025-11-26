Police give description of assailant

Police have seen CCTV footage and are able to give a description of those involved in an assault in Edendale earlier this month.

Last week, police released a statement saying that on Saturday night, November 15, a woman knocked on the door of a home and asked a man for help with a flat tyre.

She led the man, who was in his 50s, to the corner of Melvin and Turner Sts, and another man accosted and assaulted him, leaving serious injuries.

After reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding properties, Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney said on Monday they now had a description of the man and woman.

The woman was of slim build, about 175cm tall and in her late teens to early 20s. She was wearing knee high black boots, shorts, a light-coloured top with a hood and a long black wig.

The man was also slim and around 175-185cm tall. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, light-coloured, possibly grey, track pants with zip pockets, ankle boots with dark soles and black gloves.

Det Sgt McKinney described the incident as a particularly vicious and unprovoked assault, where the man suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken nose. What was of most concern, was that his attackers tried to restrain the victim by taping his hands behind his back while he was unconscious. — Allied Media