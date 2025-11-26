Drag show to support a good cause

Jake Van Adrichem and Jak Knowler have been hard at work learning their casual wear from their ballroom gowns, ready for the "Miss Balfour" drag show on Saturday at the Balfour Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY EMMA BLOM

This Saturday, farming lads will be taking off their gummies and chucking on high heels for the "Miss Balfour" Drag Show.

The event will be held at the Balfour Hall, starting at 6.30pm, and will be an interesting departure for the rural town.

In a pageant run by the Balfour Young Farmers, 15 blokes will switch the Speight's bottle for the champagne flute, the stubbies for the ballgown, and the boots for the delicate heels — dressing up in drag and competing for the title of Miss Balfour.

The event was last held 10 years ago, but after Balfour Young Farmer Emma Blom and her organisation were approached by the Balfour Theatre Society, the event kicked off once again.

Ms Blom said the pageant will be raising money to help the Balfour Hall with some renovations, but also to just have a good time.

"The aim is to get the community together for a really fun time, get the local boys on stage to raise some money for a good cause.

"[The hall] is such a beating heart of the community and to be able to give back to it is really important," she said.

Contestants will have their work cut out of them, as the show will involve multiple outfit changes — but it won’t just be a pretty face to win it all — a questionnaire and talent section will ensure a well-balanced queen rules the roost.

The Balfour Young Farmers have chosen their finest to represent them, Connor Miller calling himself the "TAB favourite" and the queen to beat on the night.

Mr Miller has been hard at work figuring out his casual wear from his dining attire, and said he was proud to be representing the club for such a good cause.

It might be a bit out of the ordinary, but Mr Miller said it was good to get outside the comfort zone and have a good laugh with your mates.

"I think the thing is, we’re not up there alone. There’s 15 of us, and we wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t going for a good cause, going to the hall.

"I think you can put aside the macho southern kind of stuff for a good cause and have a bit of a laugh with the community as well as all the Young Farmers clubs around," he said.

Mr Miller said the competition was no laughing matter, warning his rivals to come correct if they wish to vie for the Miss Balfour status.

"They’ve definitely got to bring their A game. I’m the one to beat," he said.