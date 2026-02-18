Fly fishing festival sinks hooks into town

Allied Media cartoonist Shaun Yeo with his brown trout catch of the day, caught at Nokomai on the Mataura River in 2024. Photo: supplied

Gore’s iconic On The Fly Mataura River Festival returns on Sunday, celebrating fly fishing, the Mataura River and Gore’s proud status as the brown trout capital of New Zealand.

The festival brings together world-class fly-fishing guides for on-river demos, presentations and fly-tying sessions throughout the afternoon.

Bring your rod and waders — or borrow some on the day — and give it a go.

A special group licence applies to the event, so all wannabe anglers are covered.

Guides from Evening Rise Fly Fishing, Kiwi Fly Fishing, Southland Fly Fishing Club, Fish & Game and others will be taking part and food trucks, craft beer and activities for children will also be available.

On the Fly Mataura River Festival runs from 1.30pm to 5.30pm along River Tce. Entry is free.