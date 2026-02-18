Hundreds hit the trail for event

Cyclists compete in the MLT Moonshine Trail. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The MLT Moonshine Trail finished up another year with a great turnout and good conditions for its 20th annual event.

Whether competitors were biking, running or walking, Dolamore Park provided a great day out for the 450 participants.

The conditions were set for success with a slight overcast and a touch of rain helping keep the competitors cool as they raced around the beautiful Southland scenery.

On bike or on foot, there were plenty of events for people of all fitness levels and drive, as distances ranged from a 50km bike race to a 2km social walk, allowing everyone to give it a go.

Rachel Little (left) and Amy Hamilton pose beside the finish line of the Moonshine Trail. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY ACTIVE SOUTHLAND

Participants won themselves a commemorative 20th anniversary medal — and one lucky entrant headed home with a new bike from event sponsor CrossRoads Cycles.

Active Southland communications manager Nathan Burdon said in a statement that it took a lot of work to make the event happen, shouting out the landowners, the volunteers from Hokonui Mountainbike Club, the Gore District Council and the MLT.

He also thanked members of Active Southland who came from near and far to get together and ensure the event was a success.

Josh Haggerty was back on his bike after helping Josh Burnett win his third Tour of Southland last month and won the open men’s 50km mountainbike event, and Zara Mackley won the women’s section.

Tokkie and FJ Kotze, 4, take part in the walk. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Nic Sowerby from Gore put his foot down in his backyard, winning the 39km event while Invercargill cyclist Tracey Hamilton won the women’s section.

Andrew Brown was the veteran rider of the day and won the 30km category, and Gore’s own Hannah Wilson won the women’s category.

For runners, Dunedin runner Kristy Eyles won the 15km trail run for women, and Invercargill’s Craig Iverson was the winner for the men’s section.

Gore continued its success with junior runner Lily Wiegersma winning the 5km women’s race in 24min 20sec, just ahead of fellow junior Freya Gilmour.

