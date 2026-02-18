Strong turnout leaves optimism

Andrew and Toula Finlayson from Southland Carbon, a company based in Pukerau, had a great showing at the Southern Field Days after a big win of the Innovation on Business and Environmental Leadership Award from Environment Southland. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Exhibitors had a "great" time last week at the Southern Field Days, with positive tidings and a hopeful return to form for the market.

The Southern Field Days had a staggering 700 site holders and more than 800 exhibits on display, from tractors to liquorice, from the Ford truck to carbon for farmers.

It was a scorching day on Thursday but people were still packing out at the regional Ford display and sales manager Dan Cavanagh said there was a lot of interest in the entire range from the "hooners to the Mustangs".

Regional Ford sales manager Dan Cavanagh and Archer, 2, shows off a preview of the next line of Ford trucks.

The pearl of the collection, though, was a sneak peak at the Ranger Super Duty, which is yet to sell in New Zealand. Mr Cavanagh said it was a prime piece of equipment, able to handle most jobs, with a lightweight frame but heavy capability.

Mr Cavanagh said this was his third Field Days with Ford, and there was a lot of positive momentum in the air, with money to spend and customers hungry to buy.

"There seems to have been a lot more people through these past two days, it’s been great. You can feel the vibe of a bit of money going around, people are coming in to price things up.

Sgt Dan Stockfoods Ltd managing director Daryl Moyles was out and about at the Southern Field Days.

"What does this mean for the rest of the year? Well if the past day and a-half are anything to go by, it’ll be pretty good," he said.

Southland Carbon, fresh from their win of an Innovation in Business and Environmental Leadership Award from Environment Southland, had a stall at the Field Days.

Owners Andrew and Toula Finlayson, who are based in Pukerau, were having a great showing, bio-char product receiving a ton of interest and pushing Southland innovation in agriculture forward.

One person’s recycling transforms into treasure, as Sara Gillies of Round 2 Arts makes art pieces out of recycled pieces of metal.

Mrs Finlayson said new products in their line and increased visibility for the company had made the Field Days a big success, with the carbon-based product working in specialised spaces to further help farmers increase yield.

"We’ve got really strong interest in biochar, we’ve been selling from Invercargill all the way to Whangarei. It’s interesting, people are coming on purpose. It’s been great to see this targeted approach.

"We started a new dairy blend, a lime mix, which makes it easier in certain circumstances, testing the waters to see how people feel about it. We don’t want to add to people’s jobs," she laughed.

