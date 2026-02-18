Strong turnout leaves optimism

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern Field Days had a staggering 700 site holders and more than 800 exhibits on display, from tractors to liquorice, from the Ford truck to carbon for farmers.
It was a scorching day on Thursday but people were still packing out at the regional Ford display and sales manager Dan Cavanagh said there was a lot of interest in the entire range from the "hooners to the Mustangs".
Mr Cavanagh said this was his third Field Days with Ford, and there was a lot of positive momentum in the air, with money to spend and customers hungry to buy.
"There seems to have been a lot more people through these past two days, it’s been great. You can feel the vibe of a bit of money going around, people are coming in to price things up.
Southland Carbon, fresh from their win of an Innovation in Business and Environmental Leadership Award from Environment Southland, had a stall at the Field Days.
Owners Andrew and Toula Finlayson, who are based in Pukerau, were having a great showing, bio-char product receiving a ton of interest and pushing Southland innovation in agriculture forward.
"We’ve got really strong interest in biochar, we’ve been selling from Invercargill all the way to Whangarei. It’s interesting, people are coming on purpose. It’s been great to see this targeted approach.
"We started a new dairy blend, a lime mix, which makes it easier in certain circumstances, testing the waters to see how people feel about it. We don’t want to add to people’s jobs," she laughed.