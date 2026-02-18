Farming resilience highlighted: Seymour

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour chatted with colleagues and constituents at the Southern Field Days last Thursday, including Freddy Taylor (left) Act Party list member Andrew Hoggard and Rachel Taylor. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

It was not just clear blue skies and scorching hot temperatures for David Seymour at Field Days last week, but encouraging signs in the rural sector and a reminder "why you’re doing it".

The deputy prime minister made the trip to Waimumu on Thursday, mixing and mingling throughout the Field Days events alongside fellow Act MP Andrew Hoggard.

Mr Seymour said it was a fantastic trip which highlighted the agricultural sector’s resilience under pressure.

"People believe in this country, and they believe it can succeed. It’s partly because milk and meat prices have got people on a high, but it’s also true people have come through a pretty tough couple of years.

"They’ve stayed positive, and they’ve been rewarded for it and that I think is fantastic," he said.

Mr Seymour said it was important to venture out of Wellington for these reminders of rural excellence, with the prudent thinking in the region showing as farmers made hay while the sun shone, and used the positive market to fix up and invest in their farms.

"A lot of people in engineering supplies are doing well. Farmers are using the prices to repair their balance sheets, do their deferred maintenance. Using the good weather to fix the roof before it rains again.

"That’s something I like about rural New Zealand. The character of people is just so sound," he said.

