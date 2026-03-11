Support for Relay for Life

Teams take part in last year’s Relay for Life. PHOTO: FILES

The Gore district will be well represented at this weekend’s Relay for Life charity event in Invercargill, with several local teams taking part.

The community fundraising event brings together friends, whānau, schools, workplaces and communities together to celebrate, support and remember people affected by cancer and their carers.

Organised by the Cancer Society, this year’s event takes place from 10am-10pm on Saturday, at ILT Stadium Southland with 64 teams taking part.

Along with the relay there will be special performances, activities, music, and food. — Allied Media