Field Days reflect robust economics

Congratulations to everyone from the Gore community who helped make last month’s Southern Field Days such a standout event.

As we made our way around the grounds at Waimumu, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and I noticed an incredible sense of optimism among the tens of thousands of people attending, as well as the hundreds of exhibitors busy taking orders and fielding inquiries.

The return of a well-run economy, excellent prices for red meat and dairy (and even decent prices for wool), and a government strongly backing the primary sector all combined to create a special atmosphere.

Everyone was talking about it and how good it felt.

New Zealand’s latest international trade statistics reinforce the increase in confidence, with robust performance across global markets.

Exports rose to $29.2 billion for the December quarter, up $2.2b on the same period last year.

Two-way trade also increased strongly, reaching $61.2b for this quarter.

Having strong trade ties is particularly important for resilience when conditions change, as they have following the conflict in the Middle East.

Our government is keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops.

It was also a pleasure to accompany the Prime Minister to the official opening of Māruawai College’s four new canopy courts.

This is the biggest canopy court arena in the South Island and one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere, and built by a New Zealand company.

It’s an amazing facility for the school and for Gore, allowing sport to be played in all weather.

Another recent highlight was being able to say a few words to acknowledge and congratulate 60 years of the Southern Shears in Gore.

This is an iconic event in our community made possible by many fantastic people over the years.