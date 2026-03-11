Colourful chaos at Race Ride and Slide

About 170 children took part in Race Ride and Slide and Colour Run at the Gore Kids Hub on Saturday. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

The atmosphere was electric at the Race Ride and Slide and Colour Run at Gore Kids Hub on Saturday.

The day began with a series of races on foot and bike for different age ranges, heading down to the finish line on a water slide at the end.

Over 170 children showed up to get active, and the fun did not stop when they crossed the finish line and collected their medals.

The water slide was a fan favourite, with children lining up to enjoy the great weather and the colourful chaos on Saturday.

A colour run was next up for families to enjoy.

Facility manager Melissa Wishart said it was a great event for the community to get behind. Local businesses had chipped in and the fire brigade even stopped by to help the athletes cool off.

"It’s something we have done for years. It just seems to be growing, getting bigger and better, and we’re constantly improving it and making sure it fits in with what our families need," she said.

It was a ripper day for the families and children who came out, with a lot of laughter and a heck of a lot of colour being thrown around, Mrs Wishart said.

It was a fun day out as sisters Lottie, 3, and Paisley Timms, 6, had a few turns on the water slide before running through some water spray, courtesy of the Gore Fire Brigade.

"It’s so amazing, it’s just put a big smile on my face because everyone’s happy — it’s just really cool.

"We had a great day weather-wise. I’ve just really enjoyed being a part of all of it.

"It’s chaos, but it’s so much fun for all," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz