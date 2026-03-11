Work under way for social housing

PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Contractors gently steer a prefabricated house on to its foundations at Kāinga Ora’s new Hamilton St social housing subdivision in East Gore last Wednesday.

The home is one of several now visible at the subdivision, which is built on the site of the former Longford Tavern.

Kāinga Ora has said it expects to complete 16 homes suitable for social housing by mid-year.

Fourteen will be single-storey, standalone two-bedroom homes and two will be duplexes.

Six of the homes will provide accessibility features to suit a range of needs.

Otago Southland and South Canterbury regional director Kerrie Young said the site was part of a nationwide upgrade for the organisation’s homes.

"This is a significant development for Gore, and we know it’s one the community has been looking forward to since we purchased the site [in 2022]."

Ms Young said the homes would be matched to individuals and families on the Ministry of Social Development’s Housing Register assigned the highest priority by house size and location.