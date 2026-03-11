Elers retains Golden Shears senior title

Southland woolhandler Lucy Elers defended her senior woolhandling title at the 64th Golden Shears competition in Masterton last week. Photo: supplied

Mataura woolhandler Lucy Elers is among the winners of the 64th Golden Shears competition.

The 25-year-old won the senior woolhandling final in Masterton last week.

She successfully defended the title she won last year, after winning the junior title a year earlier.

Toa Henderson, of Northland, defended his Golden Shears open shearing title, and Joel Henare, of Gisborne, won a 12th Golden Shears open woolhandling title.

Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, won the National Shearing Circuit final.

Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, was a major threat and led the chase in the shearing circuit final.

Fagan finished in 17min 15.213sec, a time advantage of almost four points, which Stratford pegged back with the better quality.

However, Fagan won by 1.378 points, to secure a place in the 2026-27 New Zealand transtasman shearing and woolhandling series team.

GOLDEN SHEARS RESULTS FEATURING SOUTHERN SHEARERS AND WOOLHANDLERS:

Shearing

National circuit shearing final (15 sheep — 3 merino, 3 corriedale, 3 crossbred long wool, 3 second-shear, 3 lambs): Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17m 15.213s, 65.631pts, 1; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18m 29.571s, 67.009pts, 2; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 18m 38.815s, 68.341pts, 3; Justin Meikle (Oamaru) 18m 51.353s, 72.098pts, 4; Brook Hamerton (Hastings) 21m 01.431s, 75.132pts, 5; Lionel Taumata (Gore) 20m 50.185s, 76.439pts, 6.

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 16m 13.228s, 56.111pts, 1; Gavin Mutch (Dannevirke) 15m 59.996s, 56.650pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) 16m 18.999s, 57.300pts, 3; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 16m 47.383s, 57.619pts, 4; Rowland Smith (Hastings) 17m 46.701s, 57.885pts, 5; Corey Palmer (Dipton) 17m 41.009s, 61.700pts, 6.

Senior final (12 sheep): Taelor Tarrant (Taumarunui) 12m 25.546s, 49.027pts, 1; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 13m 01.429s, 49.231pts, 2; Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 13m 38.292s, 52.755pts, 3; Frazer Caldwell (Omagh) 13m 28.019s, 52.991pts, 4; Daniel Copley (ENG) 14m 0.809s, 53.120pts, 5; Callum Bosley (Cornwall) 13m 22.493s, 53.705pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 sheep): Joseph Scahill (Mayo, Ireland) 10m 35.740s, 42.537pts, 1; Tamati Dennison (Kurow) 10m 51.350s, 42.938pts, 2; Mitchell Yates (Kimba, South Australia) 11m 4.9s, 43.365pts, 3; Tye Meikle (Oamaru) 10m 37.57s, 43.878pts, 4; Zakaia Lewis (Gisborne) 11m 0.71s, 44.656pts, 5; Michael Buick (Pongaroa) 11m 16.33s, 46.566pts, 6.

Junior final (5 sheep): Steffan George (Aberystwyth, Wales) 8m 43.333s, 33.367pts, 1; Sean Dunne (Wicklow, Ireland) 8m 38.211s, 33.511pts, 2; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 9m 26.154s, 34.908pts, 3; Mac Foreman (Pahiatua) 9m 14.877s, 34.944pts, 4; Phoebe Monk (Masterton) 8m 53.851s, 35.293pts, 5; Trent Alabaster (Taihape) 8m 27.713s, 35.586pts, 6.

Women’s invitation shearing final (6 sheep): Laura Bradley (Woodville) 8m 3.351s, 32.668pts, 1; Pagan Rimene (Alexandra) 9m 7.208s, 34.7pts, 2; Emma Martin (Gore) 8m 47.807s, 35.22pts, 3; Kate Donald (Stirling) 8m 46.318s, 37.316pts, 4; Nicki Guttler (Lockhart) 9m 26.355s, 39.318pts, 5; Una Cameron (St Boswells) 8m 31.728s, 42.416pts, 6.

Senior speed shear (1 sheep): Cheyden Winiana (Nuhaka) 22.094s, 1; Randall Aranui (Martinborough) 24.365s, 2; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 3; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 4.

Woolhandling

Open final (10 fleeces): Joel Henare (Gisborne) 122.893pts, 1; Logan Kamura (Marton) 133.447pts, 2; Pagan Rimene (Alexandra) 136.86pts, 3; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 140.999pts, 4.

Senior final (5 fleeces): Lucy Elers (Mataura) 132.419pts, 1; Tre Ratana- Sciascia (Taihape) 134.806pts, 2; Amy Bell (Dannevirke) 154.321pts, 3; Shyla Gordon (Masterton) 169.534pts, 4. — Allied Media