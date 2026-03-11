Big trucks, muscle cars headline Southern Thunder

Brian Scott, of Dunedin, the current leader of the Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Car Series in his Chev Camaro. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

NZ Super Trucks and Mainland Muscle cars headline a huge weekend of motorsport when Southern Thunder takes place at Teretonga Park in Invercargill this weekend.

The NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Trucks supported by Kings House Removals will battle it out for the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy, where Alex Little, of Lower Hutt, will be gunning to win it for the seventh time in his Freightliner Century.

Little has won the trophy every year since 2018, except in 2020 when the event was not held, and 2024, when Pukekohe driver Dave West interrupted Little’s run of success.

West is also in the field again in his Freightliner Argosy, while Troy Etting of Auckland (Kenworth W924) and Troy Wheeler of Gisborne (Freightliner Century) will be some of Little’s chief rivals.

The Super Trucks also have a development race each weekend where alternate drivers step in and that race will feature Garry Price, of Cromwell, in Ron Salter’s Scania, while Alex Little’s sister Rachael will pilot his truck.

As the Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Cars come south to Teretonga Park Brian Scott, of Dunedin, leads the overall points in his Chev Camaro, from Brayden Phillips, of Christchurch, in his Chev Monza.

Phillips leads Class A while Tony Densem, of Rangiora, in his Torana leads Class B and Colin Campbell, of Tauranga, leads Class C in his Torana.

In addition to Chev Camaros, a Chev Monza and Holden Toranas, the field also includes Commodores, Falcons, a Mustang and a Dodge Challenger.

The Pre ’78 Classic Saloons have a varied field of cars with Alfa Romeos, a Daimler XJ6, a Suzuki SC100, Vauxhall Viva, Morris Mini, Datsun 1200s and a range of Fords, including Anglias, Escorts, a Capri and a Mustang.

Their feature race is for the Brian Crosbie Memorial Trophy, a race that remembers one of the Southland Sports Car Club’s best-ever saloon car racing exponents.

This is the fourth time the race has been held and for the first time a Brian Crosbie tribute Ford Escort is heading south to go on display at the event.

Alex Little, of Lower Hutt (Freightliner Century), leads Connor Etting, of Auckland (Volvo NH), on his way to winning the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy for the sixth time during round three of the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Truck Championship at Southern Thunder at Teretonga Park in Invercargill last year.

The Escort was a car that Crosbie raced with great success.

Formula First is on the weekend’s programme and is making its first appearance at Teretonga Park since March 1996.

While it is primarily raced in the North Island, all the top championship runners are coming south for what will be the fifth round of their championship.

Leading the points is Chris Symon, of Palmerston North, who has won the championship for the past five years, but Taupō driver Liam Nicholson is in hot pursuit.

Many of New Zealand’s best drivers have started in this class, renowned for extremely close racing.

Scott Dixon was the 1993-94 champion and drivers such as Shane Van Gisbergen, Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy and Liam Lawson have all raced in Formula First.

The Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons round out a great weekend of racing with a varied field of cars.

Pre-sale tickets are available now from E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill and Harrison Supplies, Mersey St, Gore.

Pre-sale tickets are $40 per adult for a weekend pass plus any applicable charges (includes Friday March 13) while children 14 and under accompanied by an adult are free.

Weekend passes at the gate are $50 and day only passes will be available for purchase from the gate for $30 for each day.

By Lindsay Beer