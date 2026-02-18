Letters to the Editor

I wish to express my concern regarding the collapse of the Gore Public Gardens’ bird aviary.

As Gore aviary manager Bob Smith stated, the golden elm tree (inside the aviary) was showing signs of instability.

The Gore District Council owns this aviary, so it is up to them to maintain it to a safe and acceptable standard.

It was lucky the tree was in the confinement of the aviary and not the gardens itself, or someone could have been injured.

Once and for all, if you wish to cage birds house them properly or demolish the aviary. The aviary looks damp in winter and depressing. Worst of all we have lost precious birds.

Hopefully Mac the cockatiel will return. Very sad after 18 years in that confinement.

Build an aviary that complements our well-maintained gardens. Yes, cost is a factor but why not build a smaller aviary and have fewer birds to enable a rebuild.

Sonia Green

Gore