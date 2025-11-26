Schools commit to Treaty

Several Gore schools are following a nationwide trend of reaffirming their obligation to "give effect" to the Treaty of Waitangi, despite a government rule change.

Other local education institutions have to wait for the conclusion of their end-of-year board meetings to publicly share their stance on the issue.

In 2020, the previous government added a clause to the Education and Training Act requiring that school boards "give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi" — meaning that school plans, policies and curriculum should take into account Māori culture and customs.

But on November 18, the Education and Training Amendment Act 2025 was assented, removing that clause.

Following this, it has been reported that over 1000 schools across the country have announced their continuation and reaffirmation of that Treaty obligation.

In a St Peter’s College newsletter dated November 21, school board presiding member Ceri Macleod said despite the recent government directive, it would continue to "give effect".

"We would like to reassure our community and whānau that, as a board, we remain committed to honouring Te Tiriti through the actions and priorities set out in our strategic plan," she said.

After learning from "wise and generous" community members and local Māori, its celebration of cultural understanding and inclusivity remained "strengthened and unchanged".

Principal Kieran Udy confirmed that continuation in his page of the newsletter, citing the NZ Catholic Education Office’s "strong" stance on the issue.

West Gore School released a similar Treaty reaffirmation message from its Board of Trustees and principal Linda Fraser, as did Menzies College in Wyndham.

Māruawai College principal Mel Hamilton said their board meeting was in December and they would consider the matter then.

Other primary schools Mataura and Gore Main School were also yet to have their board meetings, and were therefore unable to confirm their response.

