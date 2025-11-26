Asking for agreement to be honoured, again

Huge ka mihi nui to the local school boards who are choosing to uphold Te Tiriti obligations as the governors of a crown entity. They have chosen a relational approach rather than a transactional option.

School boards are populated by volunteers, normally parents, but many boards reflect their community ensuring representation from all walks of the community. You have meetings to attend, legislation updates, sub committees (finance/property), disciplinary committee, recruitment specialist, wellbeing expert, problem-solver — spare a thought for the principal who is navigating all these processes for the board. They are bound by legislation, political influence and, most importantly, the children whose future we are affecting.

Boards do not set the curriculum, they are not qualified in educational delivery, strategy or up to date with human development concepts of learning and engagement. They do their very best with the training and resources provided by ministry. School boards are the governance committee of a crown entity and as such have legal obligation to uphold Te Tiriti.

Ngāi Tahu brought grievances for breach of legal agreement as early as 1849, but the apology and settlement did not occur till 1997. It’s been almost 30 years since settlement but here we are again asking for the agreement to be honoured. Having a say over our reo, our knowledge and our identity for ourselves. Equity of access in a high quality and culturally responsive education system alongside of all other New Zealanders. For a board who represents the crown to ensure these legal expectations we need to work together, and better results are always achieved when strong trusting relationships are developed. Navigating Kāi Tahu reo (we have words that don’t exist in other iwi — eg snow types) , partnering with us to explore renewable energy, sub-Antarctic plant species, migratory patterns of taonga species. Understanding some of our business development to ensure TEC recommendations are met at our tertiary institutes are just some examples. And we are rapt for everyone to enjoy these opportunities with our tamariki.

I’m sure we can all agree we have the same objective — growing great adults.

Whāia te mātauranga hei oranga mō koutou.