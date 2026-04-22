High level of play at local snooker tournament

Invercargill player Richard Winfield won the tournament. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The South Island RSA Snooker Singles Tournament played out in Gore over three venues at the weekend with tough competition – but high spirits.

The event brought 42 competitors from as far away as Rangiora to play over a weekend at the Gore RSA, the Gore Town & Country Club, and the Gore Men’s Club.

Convener and Gore RSA snooker chairman Evan Fricker said it was a strong line-up of players and everyone brought their A-game.

"The level of competition was very high, it was bloody tough.

Gore RSA Snooker player Ali Kapo.

"I got to the final eight myself. I was pretty happy to get that far.

"There were some very, very, very good players," he said.

Which is not to say it wasn’t a good day out, as Mr Fricker said it was "played in very good spirit" over the weekend.

Invercargill brought their snooker best — the winner Richard Winfield and runner-up Tony McMullien took the top two titles back down south.

Mr Fricker thanked all the sponsors and venues for their hospitality, and said they were excited for next year’s tournament which will be held in Timaru.