Work behind scenes supports community

Member and past president of Soroptimist International Gore Jeanette McIntyre. PHOTO: AMANDA CARRINGTON

A member of an organisation working to improve the lives of women and girls in Gore says they have quietly made their mark in the community.

Soroptimist International Gore is part of a United Nations-linked global federation, established in California in 1921, with bases in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Great Britain and Ireland and Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Southland has groups in both Gore and Invercargill.

Member of 44 years and past president of Soroptimist International Gore Jeanette McIntyre said the organisation’s name came from the Latin ‘‘soro’’, meaning sister, and ‘‘optima’’, meaning what is best.

‘‘It’s [about doing] what’s best for women,’’ she said.

New member Karen Bellew said the group was about bringing people together.

‘‘It’s tapping into that ability to show that everybody can help other women and have that sisterhood.’’

The Gore group was established in 1980, and today has about 30 members from around the district. They hold monthly meetings, which include dinner, and other gatherings as required.

The group has supported community initiatives such as ovarian cancer research; K9 Medical Detection; Meals on Wheels; and Riding for the Disabled, as well as collecting for the Salvation Army and Women’s Refuge.

The group had a ‘‘green bank’’, Kiva, which lent money to women and girls in Third World countries, which the public generally ‘‘never see or hear about’’, Mrs McIntyre said.

Members also delivered Christmas gifts to rest-homes and other facilities around the Gore community, she said.

The Gore group also made ‘‘dozens and hundreds’’ of dresses for girls around the world. All this work was done quietly, she said.

Movie night

The Gore group is holding a movie fundraiser on May 14 for the New Zealand South Island premiere of the film Caterpillar. Funds raised on the night, including proceeds from a raffle, will be given to local dementia support services. It will be a red-carpet event with a photographer and people are encouraged to dress up.