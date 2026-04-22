Wind farm work ahead of schedule

The second stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm is ahead of schedule with 11 turbines operating. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Work is rolling along on the second stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm and it is hoped to have everything up and running by the end of winter.

Mercury Energy is building 36 turbines in the second stage of the development which, when combined with the first stage, will produce enough power for 73,000 homes.

Construction started about two years ago and Mercury Energy generation development executive general manager Matt Tolcher said on Monday construction of stage two was on track, on budget and expected to be operating by the end of August.

The weather conditions over summer have been ideal for the construction phase of the project, and the team had worked hard to assemble 28 of the wind farm’s 36 turbines to date, he said.

The new substation was operational, and 34km of roading connecting the turbines around the wind farm site had been built.

Over the next couple of months, the focus would be on completing installation of the turbines, testing and commissioning them so they can be connected to the substation for electricity generation.

The company would be finishing fencing and earthworks to enhance the project site environment for the landowners, before the wind farm was completed, he said.

Transporting wind farm components on local and regional roads from Southport to the project site in Gore began in October last year and was completed earlier this month.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating the completion of this important project with the community, our partners, and stakeholders near the end of this year," he said.

The project was costed at $486 million and would at full capacity have an output of 155MW. The first stage tallied 10 turbines.

steve.hepburn@alliedmedia.co.nz