Black sheep come in from the cold

The Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association members engage in a workshop at a farm in Gore, where their national conference brought farmers from all over New Zealand to celebrate coloured wool and rural success. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

For once, the black sheep were not on the outer in Gore last weekend.

The Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association of New Zealand celebrated their 49th conference last week at Croydon Lodge.

More than 30 coloured-sheep breeders came from as far as Hawke’s Bay to check out pelts, engage in workshops, check out local farms and celebrate their shared interests.

Long-time Gore breeder Julie Howden received a national award of merit at the conference dinner for her services at national and branch levels for the association and said it was a growing and international success.

"I joined the association because I really wanted to get into farming, it’s been a real boon for me.

"We have members from Hawke’s Bay, the Wairarapa, all over the North and South Island — a lot of people make the conference their annual holiday," she said.

Member Yvonne Mark, from Hawke’s Bay, said she was having a blast at the conference, finding it was a home away from home, even with the damper weather.

"Today’s been an awesome trip. We’re all here for black sheep, it’s just like a great adventure, we’re having fun.

"It doesn’t really matter where you’re from.

"You’re a farmer, you’re always a farmer. It’s under your fingernails," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz