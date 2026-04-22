Plea for cat foster carers

Four-month-old bright-eyed Cleopatra, or Cleo for short, believed to been from a farm in Mandeville, was brought under Mrs Morrison's wing with a gash to the left side of her face. Now she is almost ready for a new home. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

Gore Cat Rescue is turning away homeless and injured cats away due to a shortage of foster carers.

The volunteer-run charity is looking for willing Gore locals to welcome vulnerable cats and kittens into their homes to get them ready for adoption.

The group has had over 40 felines come into its care this month, about a third of the 115 they helped last year.

This week it is bursting at the seams.

President Kelly Morrison said the group had been notified of cats dumped on farms, strays scratching at people’s doors, and owners who were surprised when a litter of kittens arrived – they did not know their pet was pregnant.

Turning away cats like these was no easy feat.

"We hate saying no...because we are at capacity. It’s heartbreaking to do it."

Too many cats and not enough safe homes for them could be solved with the help of the community, she said.

"It’s a very, very, very rewarding volunteer path to go down because you are responsible for that little life that can’t tell you if anything is wrong."

She said fostering a cat is securing the animal a safe and happy future.

"You’re turning them around into a cat or a kitten that can then actually be adopted out into its forever home."

The charity provided any medical treatment required and supplied all the equipment, food, litter and information required to set up the life of a furry friend.

Carers must be over the age of 18 and if in a rental property, get approval from their landlord.

Those living in the Gore district who are interested in fostering can contact Gore Cat Rescue through their Facebook page or send them an email at gorecatrescue@gmail.com.

Those successful in opening up their homes for a four-legged friend would be added to a group chat to connect with other foster carers.

The organisation was established in February 2023 to replace the local SPCA when it closed in 2020.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz