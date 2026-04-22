Business relocates to Main St

PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

A Gore yoga business has relocated to the town’s main street. Jodie Ross, owner of Rest & Relax studio, trained as a yoga teacher in Australia and returned to Gore in 2018.

She had taught at the James Cumming Community Centre and the Gore racecourse.

People came to her classes to stretch their muscles and left "finding an inner peace of mind", she said.

Being located in 63 Main St, which was home to a number of past pop-up shops, was an opportunity to put down roots, she said.

Her studio would move upstairs to 63A Main St this week.

Then, she would hold bonus classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as her four usual classes that ran in six week blocks.