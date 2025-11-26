Involvement in Santa parade and carnival encouraged

The Gore Santa Parade and Christmas Carnival returns for another year on December 14. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY THE GORE DISTRICT COUNCIL

It’s a most wonderful time of the year, as the Gore Santa Parade and Christmas Carnival makes its return for another year of whimsy and fun.

On Sunday, December 14, expect a magical display of floats, displays, costumes and Christmas, as Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Florine Potts promises a huge day.

The event will begin at noon with Santa and his crew parading down the main street alongside community floats and other festive followers.

Ms Potts encouraged involvement in the parade, calling it a fantastic opportunity for local clubs, schools and businesses to showcase their creativity — local businesses sponsoring prizes worth $250 for those extra parade participants.

The fun does not end when the parade does either, as the Christmas Carnival in Gore Main Reserve will keep the afternoon engaging with a massive variety of activities, food and anything else someone could wish for.

Mercury, who returns as the main sponsor, is covering the cost of popular attractions like mini jeeps, a bungy trampoline, astro ball and a caricaturist.

Community Trust South will be adding a little extra sparkle by providing the stage, jam-packed with talented performers to entertain and delight, and Regional Ford and Harcourts have the children sorted — bouncy castles and bumper balls are on the menu.

Ms Potts said in a statement it was great to get the help of those businesses to celebrate the holidays together.

‘‘Thanks to the generosity of Mercury and our amazing local sponsors, families can enjoy a fun-filled day for free.

‘‘It’s all about bringing people together and celebrating what makes Gore so special."

Registrations for the Santa Parade are open now on the Gore District Council website, and if anyone is looking to get involved with helping the carnival, they can email the events team.

People should get ready to have a great day out and bring in the holidays in style, Ms Potts said.

‘‘This is Gore’s biggest community event of the year, loved by both young and old. There’s no cost to enter the parade, so gather your group and join the fun!"

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz