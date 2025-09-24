School upgrades complete

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Although the school remained open, facilities have been limited due to a massive capital upgrade from the Ministry of Education.
Now after 18 months of making do, the school recently invited the community in to see Balfour School — new, improved, but still teeming with Southland spirit.
Balfour School principal Andrea Holt gave the introduction, explaining the renovations and congratulating those in the community who worked to revitalise the school.
Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was invited as the celebrity guest, giving a speech congratulating the school and speaking on what it meant for the rural community.
After a few songs and a powerful haka were performed by the schoolchildren, a special guest — the oldest living alumnus Beverley West, whose first day at the school was in 1945 — cut the ribbon to officially reopen the school.
Schoolchildren got a lesson in hospitality, as they became tour guides, showing parents and community members around the new facilities.
These include new classrooms, a new building and a pool.
"We’ve upgraded our facilities, everything, just helping to keep things modern," she said.
Now the construction is over, the dust has settled and the ribbon has been cut, Mrs Holt said it was time to get back to doing what they do best — without the interruptions.
"It’s nice to get the kids back in their own classrooms, get a sense of normality and back to what they’re supposed to be doing.
"There were a few noise disruptions, but thankfully now it’s all done."
Some drainage work will be completed over the summer holidays.
Mrs Holt was very grateful to the school board, saying they had been instrumental in moving forward the project, which has been on the cards since about 2018.