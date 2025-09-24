School upgrades complete

The Balfour School reopening was worth a song and dance — and the schoolchildren provided, giving a performance to entertain the crowd of people who arrived to celebrate the school’s massive capital upgrade. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Balfour School is officially "re-opened" at full capacity, and the Southland school looks flash with new buildings and facilities.

Although the school remained open, facilities have been limited due to a massive capital upgrade from the Ministry of Education.

Now after 18 months of making do, the school recently invited the community in to see Balfour School — new, improved, but still teeming with Southland spirit.

Balfour School principal Andrea Holt gave the introduction, explaining the renovations and congratulating those in the community who worked to revitalise the school.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was invited as the celebrity guest, giving a speech congratulating the school and speaking on what it meant for the rural community.

After a few songs and a powerful haka were performed by the schoolchildren, a special guest — the oldest living alumnus Beverley West, whose first day at the school was in 1945 — cut the ribbon to officially reopen the school.

Schoolchildren got a lesson in hospitality, as they became tour guides, showing parents and community members around the new facilities.

These include new classrooms, a new building and a pool.

Beverley West (right), who first attended Balfour School in 1945, cut the ribbon to officially bring in the "re-opening", celebrating new facilities and buildings with Southland District Mayor Rob Scott and Principal Andrea Holt after delivering speeches.

Mrs Holt said the renovations were there for future generations, and were a fantastic addition for the school of 64 students.

"We’ve upgraded our facilities, everything, just helping to keep things modern," she said.

Now the construction is over, the dust has settled and the ribbon has been cut, Mrs Holt said it was time to get back to doing what they do best — without the interruptions.

"It’s nice to get the kids back in their own classrooms, get a sense of normality and back to what they’re supposed to be doing.

"There were a few noise disruptions, but thankfully now it’s all done."

Some drainage work will be completed over the summer holidays.

Mrs Holt was very grateful to the school board, saying they had been instrumental in moving forward the project, which has been on the cards since about 2018.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz