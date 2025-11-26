Destination key for a honeymoon

A relaxing beach getaway remains a popular honeymoon choice as well as for destination weddings. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Choosing the right destination to celebrate your upcoming nuptials is an important task on any engaged couple’s to-do list.

Couples are spoiled for choice, from trips closer to home to grand adventures across the globe.

House of Travel Gore retail manager Kelly Morrison said honeymoon destinations had evolved quite a bit over the years.

"Influences like ease of travel, budget and shifting preferences — honeymoon destinations have moved towards more sustainable or unique experiences," she said.

The team at House of Travel Gore (from left) Bonnie McLeod, Charlotte Mccall, Kelly Morrison and Hannah Gutschlag are ready to help you plan your dream honeymoon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"While New Zealand has some amazing options, people are still very much interested in international destinations, especially those offering romance, luxury and adventure, and this is where House of Travel Gore comes in to assist with our expertise."

Popular overseas destinations were Fiji, Rarotonga, cruises, Paris, Italy, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Southeast Asia, she said.

Destination weddings were also gaining popularity.

There are many options for honeymoons or destination weddings, including a cruise. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

House of Travel honeymoon tips

"They are a great option for budget conscious, as it’s your wedding and honeymoon in one. I can personally vouch for this one as I’ve been to weddings in Fiji and Rarotonga. Think beautiful chapel overlooking the ocean, and a small group of family and friends there. It cost a fraction of what a wedding does here, and you get to spend time with those that are really important in your lives and have this amazing experience. A lot of what we tend to get in store is Pacific Island weddings or weddings on a cruise ship — and I’d recommend both."

1. Don’t head overseas the day after your wedding. Weddings are tiring, and from personal experience, going on a honeymoon a couple of days after the wedding meant spending the first two days sleeping from being so tired.

There are many options for honeymoons or destination weddings, including a chapel in Fiji. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

3. Wedding presents — have a vintage suitcase at your wedding instead of a wishing well, and ask for people to contribute to your honeymoon instead of presents. Everyone is so busy with their lives now popping cash in a card instead of going out shopping for a gift is far easier for your guests.

4. Getting married overseas? Choose a dress that is easy to transport and not too heavy to wear if going to a tropical destination. When it’s hot and humid, a full wedding gown with layers and corsets can be really uncomfortable.