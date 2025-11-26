Destination key for a honeymoon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Couples are spoiled for choice, from trips closer to home to grand adventures across the globe.
"Influences like ease of travel, budget and shifting preferences — honeymoon destinations have moved towards more sustainable or unique experiences," she said.
Popular overseas destinations were Fiji, Rarotonga, cruises, Paris, Italy, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Southeast Asia, she said.
Destination weddings were also gaining popularity.
House of Travel honeymoon tips
1. Don’t head overseas the day after your wedding. Weddings are tiring, and from personal experience, going on a honeymoon a couple of days after the wedding meant spending the first two days sleeping from being so tired.
3. Wedding presents — have a vintage suitcase at your wedding instead of a wishing well, and ask for people to contribute to your honeymoon instead of presents. Everyone is so busy with their lives now popping cash in a card instead of going out shopping for a gift is far easier for your guests.
4. Getting married overseas? Choose a dress that is easy to transport and not too heavy to wear if going to a tropical destination. When it’s hot and humid, a full wedding gown with layers and corsets can be really uncomfortable.