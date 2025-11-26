Quality, affordable art

Student Yvonne Dickson has been working on this piece for the Art for Leisure sale, to be held at the Southern Institute of Technology on the weekend of December 6. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

The annual Art for Leisure sale is back for another year, offering up the year’s bounty of affordable art.

The Southern Institute of Technology [SIT] Gore campus art class have been painting away this year, learning new crafts and experimenting.

Paintings, drawings, and art of all types will be sold during their Art for Leisure sale over the weekend of December 6.

Between 10am and 3pm, the Southern Institute of Technology will become a market itself, with art available at very reasonable prices.

Student Yvonne Wilkinson has been taking part in the classes for around three years, mixing up her art styles and finding a lot of satisfaction in the process.

For those wondering about the sale, Mrs Wilkinson said to come down and see what is on offer, promising nothing but top of the line art built from intense collaboration.

"We don’t do anything but the best here. We all learn off each other, we admire each other’s work, under the expertise of a great tutor," she said.

Quality art, at very reasonable prices — tutor Julie Duncan calls it a chance to snag a present sure to turn heads at any Christmas celebration.

The experience of learning to create art is therapeutic, Mrs Wilkinson said, but also transformative, as the sky does become the limit in terms of their expression.

"[I enjoy] finding out you can do it, do things you didn’t know you could. It’s spending the time painting, it’s always interesting and seeing the results is always a delight," she said.

Tutor Julie Duncan said the class has been busy at work, with enrolments growing throughout the years, and said the art sale was going to be a big one this year, with quality art at very affordable prices.

"These are very talented people, it’s wonderful. There’s friendship, art, creativity, and the sale coming up has very good art.

"The sale, we’ve been doing it for many years, it helps us pay for paints and move on to the new.

"It’s good work, there’s really a bargain out there for people.

"It’s original art, priced very well, and would be a very unique Christmas gift for a little variety," she said.

