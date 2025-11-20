Singers bring fantastic power to old favourites

The Star reporter Brenda Harwood

The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and a superb team of top-notch, high-energy singers showed they were "Simply the Best" at showcasing big musical fun at Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday.

A large and appreciative audience was treated to a toe-tapping trip down memory lane by the DSO, a fantastic band, lead soloists Jackie Clarke, Naomi Ferguson and Arlie McCormick, and back-up singers Shannon Burnett and Clare Lewis.

Conducted by music director Tom Rainey, the musical elements all came together seamlessly, everyone on stage rising to the occasion.

Each of the three leading divas played to their strengths in epic solo and lead vocal performances of songs by some of the leading female songwriters/singers of the 20th and 21st centuries. The greats were all there, among them Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Adele, Kate Bush, Edith Piaf, Dolly Parton, Dusty Springfield, Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston and of course, Tina Turner.

Clarke’s impressive diva credentials were on full display in fantastic renditions of Simone’s Feeling Good, Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me and Lee’s Is That All There Is.

Ferguson was superb in King’s I Feel The Earth Move, Piaf’s Hymne A L’Amour and Bush’s Wuthering Heights — complete with dramatic dancing.

McCormick was equally impressive in Adele’s Skyfall, Idina Menzel’s Defying Gravity and Turner’s River Deep Mountain High.

Burnett also made the most of her moment in the spotlight, singing a fantastic version of Bic Runga’s Sway, as did Lewis with a powerful rendition of Des’ree’s Kissing You.

The singers really amped up the power when singing together, giving epic versions of songs like King’s A Natural Woman, Turner’s Simply the Best, ABBA’s SOS, Parton’s 9 to 5 and a brilliant Bacharach medley.

In support, the DSO was superb and clearly having a good time, the brass section taking every chance to shine.

The band of David Harrison (guitar), Andy Lynch (bass), Michael Grant (keyboard) and Robert Craigie (drums) were also fabulous, adding driving rhythms and musical flourishes to the sound.

All in all, "Simply the Best" was an exciting and very entertaining night of music.

Bravo!

DSO PRESENTS

"SIMPLY THE BEST"

Saturday, November 15

Dunedin Town Hall