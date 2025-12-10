Locale heart of exhibition

Paintings by Robin Eden on show at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre art gallery, alongside the works of Paula Gray, in Mandeville, until the end of January. Photos: Ella Scott-Fleming

Two painters who both moved further south following the Christchurch earthquake have reunited for an exhibition detailing the scenery and wildlife of Otago and Southland.

Robin Eden and Paula Gray’s exhibition titled "A Symphony of Creativity" is on show at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre gallery until the end of January.

The show features landscapes by the Oamaru-based Gray depicting Central Otago, Mt Cook, St Bathans and an old barn between Heriot and Waikaka.

Eden’s landscapes are inspired by West Otago, where she lives, and its surrounding nature spots.

In the exhibition, Gray has an image of cows looking at a small bird on a fence, which she said was influenced by growing up around cattle and seeing them later in life on her walks.

"I love cows," she said.

"I’ve painted a few ... I just love their soulful eyes and the fact they’re such peaceful animals."

Involved in Oamaru’s Harbour St Jazz and Blues Festival, and a lover of music, she said animals responded to music, too.

Bovine Curiosity, by Paula Gray, on show at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre art gallery in Mandeville, alongside the works of Robin Eden.

She also painted to music and at times found her brush moving to the beat, she said.

Her paintings of the festival are featured in the display.

Eden has been painting for "20-odd years" and has moved on from paintings of boats in water, when she lived in Bluff, to landscapes and is now adding wild beasts to the equation.

"I’m starting to get a different look in the paintings because they’ve now got something interesting in the middle or on the side," she said.

She did a lot of research and study before she started painting, cutting up photographs of scenery and differently sized animals until she found the perfect "balance".

Painting could be a very, very difficult thing, but she enjoyed it, she said.

"Because things come, they fall on to the canvas, and you think, yeah, that’s right."

She has also transitioned from using a brush to a palette knife and now uses a combination of both in her works and has started painting still lifes — one of which is presented in the exhibition.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz