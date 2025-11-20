Skill, synchronicity thrills audience

Dunedin’s Leith Ensemble made their debut with a thrilling performance of chamber music in the beautiful Olveston drawing room, keeping a capacity audience enthralled throughout.

Comprising some of Dunedin’s leading musicians, Tessa Petersen (violin), Dr Heleen du Plessis (cello), Dr Sanaz Rezai (piano) and mezzo-soprano Dr Tessa Romano, the Leith Ensemble showed superb skill and musicality throughout an intriguing and varied programme.

The performance began with three songs by early 20th century French composer Lili Boulanger, presented with wonderful emotional range by Romano, with sensitive piano accompaniment by Rezai.

Petersen (violin) then joined Rezai (piano) for a vigorous performance of Gabriel Faure’s Violin Sonata No.1, tackling its rhythmic challenges and musical complexities with aplomb.

The extraordinary skill of Rezai was on full display in her solo performance of Maurice Ravel’s dense and virtuosic La valse.

Playing the flamboyant piece at break-neck speed, she put the Olveston piano through a workout and earned cheers from the audience at the final flourish.

All four Leith Ensemble musicians came together for two specially-arranged Anthony Ritchie songs, He moemoea (A Dream) — a setting of a Keri Hulme poem, and Song — a setting of a James K. Baxter poem.

With sterling support from the trio of musicians, Romano brought the beauty and emotion of both songs to the fore in a deeply affecting performance.

The concert’s final work, Anton Arensky’s delightful, playful, and achingly beautiful Piano Trio No.1 brought Petersen, du Plessis, and Rezai together in a tight ensemble.

The piece required the violin, cello and piano to toss musical themes and rhythmic exchanges to and fro in playful passages, demanding sonority and deep emotion in its gorgeous third movement, with all three musicians showing excellent communication and mutual support to keep it driving forward to a satisfying conclusion.

All in all, Monday’s performance by the Leith Ensemble was a triumph of skill and passion from a fabulous new grouping of brilliant musicians. Bravo!

LEITH ENSEMBLE

Olveston Historic Home

Monday, November 17